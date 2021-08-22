Live events coming up in Panama City

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Panama City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panama City:

Meet the Ministry: 1 Yr Celebration! Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 640 Grace Ave, Panama City, FL

As we approach our 1 year anniversary, we are excited to share what God has done in and through our ministry! We invite you to our first "Meet the Ministry" event, where you will be able to hear...

Noah's Back to School Bash Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 E 19th St, Panama City, FL

Noahs Back to School Bash Hosted By Living Word. Event starts at Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:30 pm and happening at Panama City., A great night of Family Fun is headed your way! You and your family will...

Panama City, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Panama City, FL ServSafe® Certification, Panama City, FL 32401

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

The Matt Boone Band Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1201 Beck Ave, Panama City, FL

Nashville country artist Matt Boone will be live at the House of Bourbon on August 21, so make sure to mark your calendars.

Mosley High School C/O 2001 Reunion Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1151 Bayview Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Welcome to the C/O 2001 MHS 20 year Reunion Event Sign Up!