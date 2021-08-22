Myrtle Beach events calendar

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Myrtle Beach area:

Bobby Collins Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 9588 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Bobby has worked alongside comedy legends such as Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfield. He was the original host of VH-1s Stand Up Spotlight, toured with Cher, Julio Iglesias, Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett...

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Backyard Bird ID Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:20 AM

Address: 4401 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Do you like backyard birds? So do we! We will spend time at our outdoor feeding station where we will spot some common birds and learn a bit more! This informal program is designed for people new...

Bluegrass Weekend Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6001 S Kings Hwy #1104a, Myrtle Beach, SC

Bluegrass Weekend features Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Hammertowne and Mark Templeton Band, Aug. 23-24, 2019.

SCCTE 2022--Renewing Our Passion and Reinvigorating Our Practice Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, 10000 Beach Club Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Annual Conference of South Carolina Council of Teachers of English