Stamford, CT

Stamford events coming up

Posted by 
Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 5 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdoCm_0bZWFamY00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Stamford

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 112 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06901

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpvUK_0bZWFamY00

Summer Stamford Dance Social

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT

Social VIP dance party in Stamford,Ct About this Event Get your almost Friday dance groove on! Dj VIP hosted dance social by professional dancer DWM. All welcome / $6 martinis and food specials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luJVs_0bZWFamY00

US Day featuring MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run - Virtual/Classic

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1055 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

Join the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) as we present our annual US Day, Uniting Stamford for a Stronger Community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urLtQ_0bZWFamY00

Wednesday Nite Live Starring Jefferson Starship

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1040 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06901

Wednesday Nite Live in Mill River Park starring Jefferson Starship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xd3Jt_0bZWFamY00

Sweet Mother 2021 Awards

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901

Join us for the Sweet Mother 2021 Award celebration! This year we will be celebrating the accomplishments and strength of ordinary women!

