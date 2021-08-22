Stamford events coming up

(STAMFORD, CT) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Stamford Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 112 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06901

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Summer Stamford Dance Social Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT

Social VIP dance party in Stamford,Ct About this Event Get your almost Friday dance groove on! Dj VIP hosted dance social by professional dancer DWM. All welcome / $6 martinis and food specials...

US Day featuring MarcUS for Change 5K Walk & Run - Virtual/Classic Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1055 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

Join the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) as we present our annual US Day, Uniting Stamford for a Stronger Community.

Wednesday Nite Live Starring Jefferson Starship Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1040 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06901

Wednesday Nite Live in Mill River Park starring Jefferson Starship

Sweet Mother 2021 Awards Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901

Join us for the Sweet Mother 2021 Award celebration! This year we will be celebrating the accomplishments and strength of ordinary women!