Santa Fe events coming up

(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Santa Fe, NM 87501

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

16th Annual Sequencing, Finishing, & Analysis in the Future (SFA²F) Meeting Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

16th annual “Sequencing, Finishing and Analysis in the Future” (SFA²F). To be held in person, Santa Fe, NM September 28-30, 2021

Reiki Certification Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1219 Luisa St #3a, Santa Fe, NM

Become Reiki certified by international Reiki Master Sharna Langlais. Reiki trainings are held across the US and Canada. Reiki certification levels 1 and 2.

GFNY Santa Fe 2021 Volunteers Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 West Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

GFNY Santa Fe is an international cycling marathon of 61/75 miles that is open to all cyclists 18 years and older.

Yaymaker Paint Nite: Little Sea Turtle Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 153 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM

Yaymaker Paint Nite: Little Sea Turtle at The Alley Santa Fe, Santa Fe, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm