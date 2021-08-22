Bethlehem events coming up
(BETHLEHEM, PA) Bethlehem is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethlehem:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015
$25 Donation includes: Flight or Glass of Wine, (1) Food Item from Caterer feast., Live Entertainment, and 5 Raffle Tickets.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 1016 Wood St, Bethlehem, PA
Join us for In-Person Service! Please choose a Sunday you would like to attend!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Bethlehem Steel, once the 2nd largest steel producer in the country, helped build some of America's greatest landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge and the Chrysler Building. Discover the...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Yoga Session with Laurel Attanasio followed by wine & cheese.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1098 Dodson Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
Our community hikes are a safe space intended to foster a sense of community, while promoting time spent outdoors & self-care.
