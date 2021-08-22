Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem events coming up

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
 5 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Bethlehem is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethlehem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHVf1_0bZWFYxy00

Wags, Whiskers & Wine

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015

$25 Donation includes: Flight or Glass of Wine, (1) Food Item from Caterer feast., Live Entertainment, and 5 Raffle Tickets.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBmLy_0bZWFYxy00

In Person Sunday Service Seat Reservation

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1016 Wood St, Bethlehem, PA

Join us for In-Person Service! Please choose a Sunday you would like to attend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jg7E0_0bZWFYxy00

The Rise & Fall of Bethlehem Steel

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Bethlehem Steel, once the 2nd largest steel producer in the country, helped build some of America's greatest landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge and the Chrysler Building. Discover the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8Pos_0bZWFYxy00

Chardonnay & Namaste ~ Yoga Happy Hour

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Yoga Session with Laurel Attanasio followed by wine & cheese.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daTJw_0bZWFYxy00

Community Hike with Reset Outdoors

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1098 Dodson Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015

Our community hikes are a safe space intended to foster a sense of community, while promoting time spent outdoors & self-care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
