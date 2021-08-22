Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles events coming soon

Lake Charles Journal
 5 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Charles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQlK4_0bZWFX5F00

Lake City Cruisers 7PM August 28th

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

***ALL RIDERS MUST BE 13 YEARS OLD AND OLDER TO RIDE!*** We will meet at 500 Broad Street. Please arrive 20 minutes early to check in***All rides will start at their scheduled start time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J89Jf_0bZWFX5F00

CALEHA TURNS 5! HER

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 501 South Franklin Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Hi to all it's that time of year our rainbow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0094Ag_0bZWFX5F00

August: Child Dedication — Church of the King Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 8th St, Lake Charles, LA

Child Dedication will be on Sunday, August 22nd. Come celebrate with us! If you would like to dedicate your child then click the button to sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWIlS_0bZWFX5F00

Kris Harper at OB's Bar & Grill

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

OB's Bar & Grill offers the perfect way to wind down your weekend with live acoustic tunes every Sunday featuring some of the region's most talented troubadours. ?? Kris Harper returns after a hot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xe5Vq_0bZWFX5F00

Disaster Preparedness: Is Your Business Ready?

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Prepare yourself and your business for hurricane season by learning more about action plans and other preparedness measures. Louisiana and the surrounding states are vulnerable to hurricanes and...

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

