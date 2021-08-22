Bloomington events coming up

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

A Night with Michael Rubadue at Hoppy Wobbles Pub Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Get sloshed, attend the best pub crawls in Bloomington and have one unforgettable experience drinking, dancing and having fun.

Oktoberfest at Sahm's Clubhouse Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2250 East Pointe Road, #Suite B, Bloomington, IN 47401

Celebrate with friends and family on the patio - we'll have live music, a special Oktoberfest themed menu, and Big Lug beer!

Discovery Time Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 308 W 4th St, Bloomington, IN

Tuesday, August 24 – Discovery Time 9:30 – 10 a.m. EST Topic: Smell and Taste Location: WonderLab in the WonderGarden Weather permitting – Masks Required – Distance Enforced Cost: Free with...

Graduate Student Success Series: Navigating the Academic Job Market Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 201 N Rose Ave, Bloomington, IN

Join us in Room 2140 to hear panelists’ recent experience on both sides of the hiring process will help you best prepare and market yourself for each stage of the academic job search in a Covid...

Crinoid Fossil Bed Hike Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 6391 East Allens Creek Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Take a walk back in time to reconstruct what the landscape was like here during the Mississippian Period…