Billings, MT

Billings events calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Billings:

Tours Today

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 914 Division St, Billings, MT

EXTREME HEAT - ADJUSTMENTS TO TOUR TIMES Due to extended extreme high temperatures we will close for tours at noon until at least July 31. Check back for updates as weather conditions are forecast...

Play it Forward

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 729 Parkhill Dr, Billings, MT

Highland Elementary School PTSA is fundraising to provide a playground expansion at the school. Highland Elementary focuses on family and community. We are opening up this 2 mile run to the...

Studio Class-Reflections

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1238 Central Ave, Billings, MT

Studio Class-Electric Butterfly at Bitterroot Sip and Paint, 1238 Central Avenue, Billings, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm

Hotrods & Caffeine Event 8

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for Hotrods & Caffeine Event 8 at Leo’s Casino Sports Bar & Grill! Hotrods & Caffeine booth will be supplying coffee for 1 dollar, once paid you will receive a wristband and that cup is...

Kingdom Family Encounter

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 27 North 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101

Join Leif Hetland in Billings, MT for 3 unforgettable days as we intentionally collide with the heart of Our Father for His Family!

Billings, MT
With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

