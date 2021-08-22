Cancel
Springfield, IL

Live events on the horizon in Springfield

Springfield Updates
 5 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Live events are coming to Springfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

Boozy Brunch

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Join us on the #AdamsFamilyPatio on select Sundays (and the occasional Saturday) from 10am to 2pm for our Boozy Brunch!

6th Annual Friends of the Market Street Dinner by DSI

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Old State Capitol Plaza, Adams and 5th, Springfield, IL 62701

Celebrate the immense bounty of the Old Capitol Farmers Market with DSI's sixth annual Friends of the Market Street Dinner.

Jambalaya Jazz Jam with Frank Parker

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Join local Springfield legend Frank Parker for a jazz jam night and maybe a little Jambalaya!

Colin Helton Live! At Buzz Bomb Brewing Co.

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Live on September 25, for their Buzz Bomb debut, Colin Helton will be playing a fine selection of rockin' tunes for your enjoyment.

2021 Fat Ass 5k & Street Party for Charity

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 227 S. Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

14th Annual running of the World Famous Fat Ass 5K & Street Party for Charity that includes food, beer, & entertainment along the race route

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

