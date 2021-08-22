Live events Yakima — what’s coming up

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

Girls Night Out The Show at PJ's Music Box (Yakima, WA) Yakima, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 13 South 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Yakima! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Banda Clave Nueva Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 E Ranchrite Rd, Yakima, WA

BANDA CLAVE NUEVA ??? EN CLUB GEMINIS EN YAKIMA, WA Also check out other

80s Throwback Thursdays – DJ Squish Squash Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA

Join us at Hops for Throwback Thursdays with 80s music and DJ Squish Squash DJs Return to Hoops! July – 8pm-2am

IN STUDIO Basic Yoga with Marsha Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

1. Masks upon entry and exit. 2. Optional on mats for those fully vaccinated. 3. We continue with physical distancing and sanitizing. 4. Prop room open for some materials; students clean props...

Precious Metal Clay(Silver Jewelry) Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

In this class students will learn how to use Precious metal clay to make earrings and pendants. At the end of the class students will have a piece of Fine Silver Jewelry. *Minimum number of...