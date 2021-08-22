Live events Yakima — what’s coming up
(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 13 South 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Yakima! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 5 E Ranchrite Rd, Yakima, WA
BANDA CLAVE NUEVA ??? EN CLUB GEMINIS EN YAKIMA, WA Also check out other
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA
Join us at Hops for Throwback Thursdays with 80s music and DJ Squish Squash DJs Return to Hoops! July – 8pm-2am
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
1. Masks upon entry and exit. 2. Optional on mats for those fully vaccinated. 3. We continue with physical distancing and sanitizing. 4. Prop room open for some materials; students clean props...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
In this class students will learn how to use Precious metal clay to make earrings and pendants. At the end of the class students will have a piece of Fine Silver Jewelry. *Minimum number of...
