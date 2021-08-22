Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Live events Las Cruces — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Cruces calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Cruces:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3qCW_0bZWFSfc00

Cruces Clipper Comp 3

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 680 East University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Hairshow/tradeshow. Live Hair competition. Vendors will be selling various hair, tools, & apparel . Great industry Networking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIOET_0bZWFSfc00

Music in the Park Series

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM

I'll be sharing original music at Young's Park in Las Cruces as part of the Music in the Park series in partnership with the City of Las Cruces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0jar_0bZWFSfc00

Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 221 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

Season: Year-Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8:30am - 1pm Location: Plaza de Las Cruces as well as Main Street, Downtown Wednesdays, 8:30am - 1pm Location:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8dqN_0bZWFSfc00

Carvin Jones @ Rio Grande Theatre

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 211 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, nicknamed the “King of Strings,” takes the Rio Grande Theatre by storm, Tuesday, August 31, … Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGjbK_0bZWFSfc00

CHANNEL SIZING

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Cardio based water channel walking exercises that are low impact and fun. For all fitness levels.

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
