Newark, DE

Live events coming up in Newark

Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

Barre & Yoga at the Brewery

Newark, DE

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Start your weekend off with barre and/or yoga at the brewery! Each class includes a beverage afterwards.

Summer Concert Series at Glasgow Park presents Universal Funk Order

Newark, DE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a summer evening of local music.

Wheels & Reels: Kubo and the Two Strings

Bear, DE

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Governors Place, Bear, DE 19701

Free movies from the comfort of your car! Pile your car full of chairs, blankets, and snacks and join us for a fun outdoor movie night !

Apply to Enroll in Job Corps @ Cool J's Premium Water Ice in Bear, Delaware

Bear, DE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Drop in to apply to enroll in Job Corps! (as a student) at Cool J's Premium Water Ice in Bear, Delaware!

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings (The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

Newark, DE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings Canada's Premier Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

Newark Bulletin

Newark Bulletin

Newark, DE
With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

