Live events coming up in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

Barre & Yoga at the Brewery Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Start your weekend off with barre and/or yoga at the brewery! Each class includes a beverage afterwards.

Summer Concert Series at Glasgow Park presents Universal Funk Order Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a summer evening of local music.

Wheels & Reels: Kubo and the Two Strings Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Governors Place, Bear, DE 19701

Free movies from the comfort of your car! Pile your car full of chairs, blankets, and snacks and join us for a fun outdoor movie night !

Apply to Enroll in Job Corps @ Cool J's Premium Water Ice in Bear, Delaware Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1857 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE 19701

Drop in to apply to enroll in Job Corps! (as a student) at Cool J's Premium Water Ice in Bear, Delaware!

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings (The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute) Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Last Of The Duke Street Kings Canada's Premier Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.