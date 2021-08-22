Cancel
Joliet, IL

Joliet events coming up

Joliet Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Joliet has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Szr1c_0bZWFQuA00

Kid Chef Cake Decorating Basics — Farmhouse AcademyFarmhouse Academy

Mokena, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8940 W 192nd St STE L, Mokena, IL

Is your young chef interested in learning to bake and decorate cakes? This class provides all the basics needed for baking, leveling, crumb coating, frosting and decorating a 3-layer cake...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8KUr_0bZWFQuA00

Real Estate... It's About to Get Interesting...in New Lenox

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 W Haven Ave, New Lenox, IL

A HUGE Shift in the Market is Coming. Evictions & Foreclosures are about to SkyRocket! Come Learn about Our Group & How You May Fit In. About this Event https://vimeo.com/521126833 Come hang out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T79Z0_0bZWFQuA00

“Your Light Still Shines” In Support of International Overdose Awareness Day

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Posted on Wednesday July 28, 2021 Residents are encouraged to attend this event to learn more about the heroin epidemic, substance use disorders, and what can be done to save lives. On Thursday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSbOH_0bZWFQuA00

Annual Round Barn Farm Wine Festival Fundraiser

Manhattan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 24115 U.S. 52, Manhattan, IL 60442

Join the Manhattan Park District Foundation at their signature fundraising event- Wine Fest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtcEF_0bZWFQuA00

Archery 101 Lessons - Mokena, IL 2021

Mokena, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 18815 Wolf Rd #4, Mokena, IL

Description ARCHERY 101 LESSONS Whether you are new or an experienced archer, come out and enjoy 4 sessions of archery fun. Students will learn safety, proper technique and form, range procedures...

