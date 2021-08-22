Columbia events coming up

(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

Heart of Unity Class Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1600 W Broadway, Columbia, MO

Membership Class: This class is required to become a voting member at Unity of Columbia. (You must be a voting member to serve on the Minister Search Committee.) 4 sessions Sundays, August 15, 22...

Abby Malloy @ Three Story Coffee Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 North 10th Street, #Suite 100, Columbia, MO 65201

Enjoy a night of music from Abby Malloy! Location TBA

Colony House VIP Experience // Columbia, MO Oct 01 Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

SHARING PLATE BAR TOURS Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Treffpunkt variiert nach den verschiedenen Touren. Genaue Infos werden 1-2 Tage vor Veranstaltungsbeginn per Email versendet., Opernplatz 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, 65201 Frankfurt am Main

Erlebe jetzt eine Reise in die angesagtesten Insider-Bars Frankfurts undentdecke auf unserer Drink Tour außergewöhnliche Signature-Cocktails

7th Annual Croquet Cup Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2210 Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Register today for the 7th Annual Croquet Cup & Auction!