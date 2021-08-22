Columbia events coming up
(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1600 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
Membership Class: This class is required to become a voting member at Unity of Columbia. (You must be a voting member to serve on the Minister Search Committee.) 4 sessions Sundays, August 15, 22...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 300 North 10th Street, #Suite 100, Columbia, MO 65201
Enjoy a night of music from Abby Malloy! Location TBA
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 17 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Treffpunkt variiert nach den verschiedenen Touren. Genaue Infos werden 1-2 Tage vor Veranstaltungsbeginn per Email versendet., Opernplatz 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, 65201 Frankfurt am Main
Erlebe jetzt eine Reise in die angesagtesten Insider-Bars Frankfurts undentdecke auf unserer Drink Tour außergewöhnliche Signature-Cocktails
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 2210 Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO 65201
Register today for the 7th Annual Croquet Cup & Auction!
