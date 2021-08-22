Cancel
Columbia, MO

Columbia events coming up

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IApoe_0bZWFP1R00

Heart of Unity Class

Columbia, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1600 W Broadway, Columbia, MO

Membership Class: This class is required to become a voting member at Unity of Columbia. (You must be a voting member to serve on the Minister Search Committee.) 4 sessions Sundays, August 15, 22...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU2vF_0bZWFP1R00

Abby Malloy @ Three Story Coffee

Columbia, MO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 North 10th Street, #Suite 100, Columbia, MO 65201

Enjoy a night of music from Abby Malloy! Location TBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kijCI_0bZWFP1R00

Colony House VIP Experience // Columbia, MO Oct 01

Columbia, MO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVLUb_0bZWFP1R00

SHARING PLATE BAR TOURS

Columbia, MO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Treffpunkt variiert nach den verschiedenen Touren. Genaue Infos werden 1-2 Tage vor Veranstaltungsbeginn per Email versendet., Opernplatz 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, 65201 Frankfurt am Main

Erlebe jetzt eine Reise in die angesagtesten Insider-Bars Frankfurts undentdecke auf unserer Drink Tour außergewöhnliche Signature-Cocktails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9t1O_0bZWFP1R00

7th Annual Croquet Cup Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Columbia, MO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2210 Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Register today for the 7th Annual Croquet Cup & Auction!

Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
ABOUT

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

