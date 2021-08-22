Cancel
Conroe, TX

What’s up Conroe: Local events calendar

Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 5 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Conroe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220cpO_0bZWFONw00

OPEN MIC NIGHT @PYH

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

Open Mic Tuesdays at Pacific Yard House are here! It's also Taco Tuesdays! 🌮 Street Taco specials and 3$ House Margaritas! Have you wanted to play on the Pacific Yard House stage? Click the link...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJE27_0bZWFONw00

Midweek Service

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Join us at 7PM for Midweek Service! Nursery, PreSchool, Kids Church & Student Ministry available. Kids , Students , Ladies , Men , young adults

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onKC8_0bZWFONw00

King Pin Special – 11AM to 2PM

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 13027 Hwy 105 E, Conroe, TX

One hour of bowling, shoes included, and 1 select handheld menu item for $11.99 + tax from 11 AM to 2 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132SbO_0bZWFONw00

Acolyte Training

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4308 W Davis St, Conroe, TX

We are inviting our third graders, older elementary and above to become Acolytes for the Traditional, 11:00 a.m. worship service. This ministry has a long history at First Methodist Conroe, and I...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aH0i3_0bZWFONw00

August Artisans Festival at Main Winery

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 Bryant Rd, Conroe, TX

Come out and join us for our August Artisans Festival! We'll have lots of local small business vendors selling all kinds of unique merchandise! Grab a glass of award-winning B|E wine and a bite to...

