Fredericksburg calendar: What's coming up

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Fredericksburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fredericksburg:

Tribute Night PoisonousCrue & Judas Priest! Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Back by popular demand! PoisonousCrue. Join forces with Metal Priest (Judas Priest) tribute!

37th Annual Fredericksburg Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Address: 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Mark your calendars and register today to secure your seat/table!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Color 'n America delivers the complete diaspora of African Americans pursuit of freedom and history in the United States of America.

King George High School’s Class of 2001 20th Reunion Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Lansdowne Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Please join the KG Class of 2001 for a reunion celebrating 20 years!

The 5th Annual Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival Author Registration Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Sophia Street, In front of Riverfront Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival is one of Virginia’s premier book festivals for independently published authors.