Saginaw, MI

What’s up Saginaw: Local events calendar

Saginaw Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Live events are lining up on the Saginaw calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saginaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SzUA_0bZWFMcU00

Roderick Pritchett Live In-Person

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 5200 Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw, MI

Roderick Pritchett Live In-Person is on Facebook. To connect with Roderick Pritchett Live In-Person, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAtDs_0bZWFMcU00

Class of 2005 Sweet 16 yr Reunion Party

Saginaw, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 234 South Water Street, Saginaw, MI 48607

Class of 2005 Sweet 16yr reunion party Saginaw High - Arthur Hill - Buena Vista -Bridgeport All schools welcome Attire is casual/formal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KCAD_0bZWFMcU00

Saginaw: Play & Discover @ Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 W Genesee Ave, Saginaw, MI

Your Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum was planned, designed and built just for kids! The museum features over 16,000 square feet of gallery space, and each gallery was developed around school...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXzM1_0bZWFMcU00

Fall Round Hanger Project - August 29th @ 2:00 - Benefits Amazing Grace

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Fall Project - August 29th @ 2:00 - Benefits Amazing Grace Choose from three different fall door/wall hanger projects this month to benefit Amazing Grace Animal Rescue. Make a fun project and help...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZXll_0bZWFMcU00

Kitchen Car Karaoke

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The Kitchen Car is also known as the Caboose — and part of our restaurant is an old caboose! If you love karaoke, join us Friday and Saturday nights out on the deck starting at 9 pm. Let's sing...

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
