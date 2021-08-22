Santa Barbara calendar: Coming events

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Barbara.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

WAYWARD BLUES & CO. PRESENTS DAVID BROWN Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 423 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Music Alley welcomes Wayward Blues & Co. with David Brown.

FRENCH CUISINE AND WINE TASTING Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Bath Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHY ? Because you probably would like to taste traditional french cooking before booking culinary workshop ! WHERE ? You can choose between

AMISTAD CUBANA Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 423 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Music Alley Presents Cuban Friendship Party with AMISTAD CUBANA: Featuring Timba Bass Legend Feliciano Arango and The Arango Family!

Southern Culture On The Skids Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 1221 State St, Ste 205, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Witness the SCOTS therapeutic powers of foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll live at SOhO!

CATS FROM JAPAN & Flight 805 Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 423 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Music Alley presents Rock Nigth with Cats From Japan & Flight 805. Two Bands - Too Much Fun!