Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 5 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Maria.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lpe0Y_0bZWFJyJ00

Orcutt Farmers Market

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 4852 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Open Tuesday's 10am-1pm, offering produce, vegetables, citrus, strawberries, local honey, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams & jellies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGi39_0bZWFJyJ00

Santa Maria Kennel Club Conformation Shows

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 937 S Thornburg St, Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Kennel Club Conformation Shows Santa Maria FairPark 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458 Two Days! *All Breed Dog Shows *Junior Showmanship *AKC National Owner-Handled Series...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088UXY_0bZWFJyJ00

Richard Bresler Jiu-Jitsu Seminar

Nipomo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 670 South Frontage Road, #Unit D, Nipomo, CA 93444

We are honored to have Richard Bresler at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Nipomo to share key techniques, concepts, and his master class mindset.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoLsV_0bZWFJyJ00

2021 Free Concerts In The Park Series: Los Gatos Locos

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1525 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA

PLAY, Inc. and The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department present the 16th annual Free Concerts in the Park Series! Pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or throw blankets, and enjoy good...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a58Bq_0bZWFJyJ00

VIP Petcare at Farm Supply

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
81
Followers
191
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
City
Citrus, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Honey#Park Series#Vegetables#Santa Maria Kennel Club#Gracie Jiu Jitsu Nipomo#Parks Department#Event Rsvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Veterinary
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy