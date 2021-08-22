Santa Maria calendar: Coming events

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Maria.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

Orcutt Farmers Market Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 4852 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Open Tuesday's 10am-1pm, offering produce, vegetables, citrus, strawberries, local honey, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams & jellies.

Santa Maria Kennel Club Conformation Shows Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 937 S Thornburg St, Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Kennel Club Conformation Shows Santa Maria FairPark 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458 Two Days! *All Breed Dog Shows *Junior Showmanship *AKC National Owner-Handled Series...

Richard Bresler Jiu-Jitsu Seminar Nipomo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 670 South Frontage Road, #Unit D, Nipomo, CA 93444

We are honored to have Richard Bresler at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Nipomo to share key techniques, concepts, and his master class mindset.

2021 Free Concerts In The Park Series: Los Gatos Locos Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1525 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA

PLAY, Inc. and The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department present the 16th annual Free Concerts in the Park Series! Pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or throw blankets, and enjoy good...

VIP Petcare at Farm Supply Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.