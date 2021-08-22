Cancel
Killeen, TX

Events on the Killeen calendar

Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 5 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Killeen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Killeen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaUkm_0bZWFI5a00

Dat Friday Flow (An All White Affair)

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

An Open Mic Showcase hosted by Spoken Word Extraordinaire, "Shake"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkoXH_0bZWFI5a00

The Cairo Brown Foundation 1st Annual Charity Dinner

Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 North 4th Street, #B, Killeen, TX 76541

This year we will be having our 1st Annual Charity Dinner & 3rd Annual Toy Drive at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqWJS_0bZWFI5a00

MGA 2 Man Scramble

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1600 Stonetree Dr, Killeen, TX

Special invitation to join the Men's Golf Association for a Tuesday night 2-person scramble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZR9tD_0bZWFI5a00

2021 VFW 9191 Garage Sale

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

VFW Post 9191 will be hosting a "Garage Sale", Saturday, August 28th (9am-5pm) and Sunday August 29th (10am-2pm) at the post. 3307 Zephyr Rd, Killeen, TX. Tables are available at $50 on Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNSKg_0bZWFI5a00

FREE Day Of Yoga w New Moon Yoga Teacher Training Grads

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3803 Levy Ln, Killeen, TX

The New Moon Yoga Teacher Training 2021 Graduates have completed their certifications! Please help us welcome them into our community! They will each be offering a FREE all levels class on Sun Aug...

Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
