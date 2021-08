As we mentioned in our earlier article showcasing the release of the character's key art poster, this week's chapter of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? ask yet another intriguing question. What if T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and not Peter Quill was picked up by Yondu as a child and became Star-Lord? With the episode set to hit the streaming service this Wednesday, series head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews spoke with EW about the late actor's final turn as T'Challa and how he approached the new take on a familiar character.