Cedar Rapids, IA

Live events Cedar Rapids — what’s coming up

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 5 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03e11Q_0bZWFFRP00

Meet Me at the Market 2021: Yoga

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 1100 3rd ST Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Meet Me at the Market, NewBo City Market's weekly health and wellness program, has returned for summer 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avVCx_0bZWFFRP00

Friday Class: Brazilian Sweets

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 3rd ST Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Learn how to make three different flavors of Brazilian "docinhos"! These sweets are sure to brighten up your next party's dessert table!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDJGd_0bZWFFRP00

Reserved-Sue W

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Reserved-Sue W at Scrapmania Retreat House, 2200 D Street SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, Cedar Rapids, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScPUv_0bZWFFRP00

Beer Run - Thew Brewing | 2021 Iowa Brewery Running Series

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA

Join us for a 5kish fun run at Thew Brewing on Sunday, August 22nd! We are the Iowa Brewery Running Series and we run for beer! Join us at Thew Brewing on August 22 for a 5k course that starts and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwH26_0bZWFFRP00

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

An interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

