Events on the Odessa calendar
(ODESSA, TX) Live events are coming to Odessa.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Odessa:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Worship & Baptism Celebration at 8650 N Golder Ave, Odessa, TX 79764-2361, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 11:00 am
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 620 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761
Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 4230 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
Come out & support the Austin Montessori PTA on Thursday, August 26th from 6-9 PM at Bahama Bucks on Grandview (4230 N Grandview). Proceeds from the benefit night will go to the Austin Montessori...
Comments / 0