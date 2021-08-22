Events on the Odessa calendar

(ODESSA, TX) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Odessa:

Worship & Baptism Celebration Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Worship & Baptism Celebration at 8650 N Golder Ave, Odessa, TX 79764-2361, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 11:00 am

Creative Expressions Experience-Art Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us for a Mason Jar Tissue Dispenser craft on the next segment of the Creative Expressions Experience Art Series.

Girls Night Out The Show at Club 305 (Odessa, TX) Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 620 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Training Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761

Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

Bahama Bucks Benefit Night Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4230 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Come out & support the Austin Montessori PTA on Thursday, August 26th from 6-9 PM at Bahama Bucks on Grandview (4230 N Grandview). Proceeds from the benefit night will go to the Austin Montessori...