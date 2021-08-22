Cancel
Jackson, MS

Live events coming up in Jackson

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

The Fearless 11 Film Premiere

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 North Street, ##2205, Jackson, MS 39201

In the fall of 1965, eleven black students made the decision to integrate John W. Provine High School in Jackson, Mississippi.

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 219 South President Street, Jackson, MS 39201

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Inaugural Jackson African American Male Wellness Walk

Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please join us for the Inaugural Jackson African American Male Wellness Walk Established in 2004 and having a presence in more than 16 cities, the National African American Male Wellness Walk...

In-Person Sunday Worship Service

Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2323 Powers Ave, Jackson, MS

We are excited to regather for in-person worship service at "The P"! About this Event FROM THE PASTOR Greetings Progressive Members, I pray that you and yours are safe, healthy and well. Certainly...

Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show returns to Trade Mart and Coliseum

Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Brandon Kennel Club of Mississippi and Mississippi State Kennel Club have announced the dates for the 2021 Magnolia Classic Cluster Dog Show. (Mississippi State Kennel Club)

ABOUT

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

