Yuma events calendar

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ
Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:59 PM
Address: 179 East 1st Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
The Slackers finally return to Yuma!! (VERY LIMITED CAPACITY, OUTDOOR INTIMATE SHOW)
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 1415 S 3rd Ave, Yuma, AZ
During this cool class we will create standing lighted landscape art out of upcycled materials. Participants will plasma cut and weld shapes to be illuminated on a lawn garden by solar lighting...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1681 S 6th Ave, Yuma, AZ
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 282 North 12th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
Calling all environmental heroes- celebrate National CleanUp Day by cleaning up Yuma West Wetlands
