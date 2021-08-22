Yuma events calendar

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 179 East 1st Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

The Slackers finally return to Yuma!! (VERY LIMITED CAPACITY, OUTDOOR INTIMATE SHOW)

Shadow Lights Landscape Art (11am-2pm) Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1415 S 3rd Ave, Yuma, AZ

During this cool class we will create standing lighted landscape art out of upcycled materials. Participants will plasma cut and weld shapes to be illuminated on a lawn garden by solar lighting...

Memorial service Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1681 S 6th Ave, Yuma, AZ

Find the obituary of Natalie Wyman (1935 - 2021) from Yuma, AZ. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Riverfront Cleanup - Yuma West Wetlands Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 282 North 12th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

Calling all environmental heroes- celebrate National CleanUp Day by cleaning up Yuma West Wetlands