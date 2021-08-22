Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Yuma events calendar

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 5 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccPrO_0bZWFCnE00

Open Studio- Pottery, Canvas, etc- Pick Your Project!

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf5nC_0bZWFCnE00

The Slackers (30 Year Anniversary) @ The Alement (Yuma, AZ)

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 179 East 1st Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

The Slackers finally return to Yuma!! (VERY LIMITED CAPACITY, OUTDOOR INTIMATE SHOW)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITwHe_0bZWFCnE00

Shadow Lights Landscape Art (11am-2pm)

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1415 S 3rd Ave, Yuma, AZ

During this cool class we will create standing lighted landscape art out of upcycled materials. Participants will plasma cut and weld shapes to be illuminated on a lawn garden by solar lighting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOSI8_0bZWFCnE00

Memorial service

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1681 S 6th Ave, Yuma, AZ

Find the obituary of Natalie Wyman (1935 - 2021) from Yuma, AZ. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpjQ2_0bZWFCnE00

Riverfront Cleanup - Yuma West Wetlands

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 282 North 12th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

Calling all environmental heroes- celebrate National CleanUp Day by cleaning up Yuma West Wetlands

Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

