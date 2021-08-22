Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont calendar: Events coming up

Beaumont News Watch
 5 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaumont:

Taco Tuesday Karaoke!

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3805 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX

What goes better together than tacos and booze?!! Specials start at 6. Karaoke starts at 8! $2 Street Tacos $2 Ritas $2 Well Vodka Sing your butts off. Watch your friends act like they can sing 😉...

Night Out - Set

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 229 Dowlen Rd Ste 3B, Beaumont, TX

Fellas, grab your ladies. Ladies grab the snacks & wine! Join us for a date night out, reserving two seats through the link, to paint this complete set as pictured...

Cool Down This Summer with Dunkin’s $1.50 Medium Iced Coffee Offer for DD Perks Members in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Dunkin’ of Beaumont has brewed up a perfect offer to keep its most loyal coffee lovers running on Dunkin’ all summer long. Now through Tuesday, August 17, DD Perks® Members can purchase a Medium...

Jesus Jokes & Jams Live!

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Jesus Jokes & Jams is coming to you Live! Join us for a night of good food, live band, impromptu songs, & positive vibes. You don’t want to miss this! Click the link to grab your FREE tickets Also...

Karaoke Wednesday at Luke's Bar & Grill

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Luke's Bar & Grill on Calder offers delectable dining, craft brews and cocktails in a laid back atmosphere with live acoustic music every weekend and mid-week fun with Karaoke Wednesdays hosted by...

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

