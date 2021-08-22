Live events on the horizon in Waco
(WACO, TX) Live events are coming to Waco.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waco:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 215 S 2nd St, Waco, TX 76701
4 course seated and served chef inspired dinner. Perfect for date night, girls' night out, special celebrations or just plain old fun
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX 76701
Power Broker Management & Gatekeepers Music Group present the TOTAL PACKAGE Talent Search for a prize of a $50,000 production deal!!!!!!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 220 North 11th Street, Waco, TX 76701
¿Quiere comprar una casa asequible en Waco, TX? ¡Las solicitudes se abrirán el 1 de OCTUBRE!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 1525 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701
Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702
December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!
Comments / 0