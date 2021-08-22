Cancel
Waco, TX

Live events on the horizon in Waco

Waco Today
Waco Today
 5 days ago

(WACO, TX) Live events are coming to Waco.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waco:

Friday Night Chef Dinner

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 S 2nd St, Waco, TX 76701

4 course seated and served chef inspired dinner. Perfect for date night, girls' night out, special celebrations or just plain old fun

$50,000 TOTAL PACKAGE Talent Search

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Washington Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Power Broker Management & Gatekeepers Music Group present the TOTAL PACKAGE Talent Search for a prize of a $50,000 production deal!!!!!!

Sesiones de información sobre la propiedad de vivienda - Español

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 220 North 11th Street, Waco, TX 76701

¿Quiere comprar una casa asequible en Waco, TX? ¡Las solicitudes se abrirán el 1 de OCTUBRE!

Breakthrough in Waco, TX

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1525 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701

Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!

2021 Santa's Big Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
