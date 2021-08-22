Cancel
Denver, CO

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and five other people injured in Lower Downtown early Sunday morning.

It happened near 19 th and Blake streets sometime after midnight Sunday morning.

Police originally said Sunday morning the two shooting victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. On Sunday evening, police said a man was killed in the shooting and five others were injured — three with "minor injuries" and two with "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jean-Marquis Stewart.

An officer on scene told a Denver7 crew that the suspects also shot at police. But it’s unknown if police returned fire. No officers were injured.

The Denver Police Department said no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening and did not release further information.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a string of shootings in the area.

