Visalia events coming up

(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:

Coffee n’ Canvas Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is a fun Coffee n’ Canvas Painting Workshop! All supplies included. Fee is $35 and must be paid in advance. Text Mommy n’ Me to 1-414-240-8556 to register!

Officer Involved Shootings for Field Supervisors Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 833 South Akers Street, Visalia, CA 93277

This course is designed to prepare the field supervisor for a variety of procedural, emotional, and legal issues that an OIS entails.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-VCA Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 3737 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

2021 Golden West "Back in School Car Show" Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 6500 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

The 2nd Annual BACK IN SCHOOL Car Show. Open to all makes, models, & years with trophies for categories including Best of Show!