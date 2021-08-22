Visalia events coming up
(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
This is a fun Coffee n’ Canvas Painting Workshop! All supplies included. Fee is $35 and must be paid in advance. Text Mommy n’ Me to 1-414-240-8556 to register!
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 833 South Akers Street, Visalia, CA 93277
This course is designed to prepare the field supervisor for a variety of procedural, emotional, and legal issues that an OIS entails.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 3737 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277
Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 6500 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277
The 2nd Annual BACK IN SCHOOL Car Show. Open to all makes, models, & years with trophies for categories including Best of Show!
