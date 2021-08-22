Cancel
Visalia, CA

Visalia events coming up

 5 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Visalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoul9_0bZWF7Sq00

Coffee n’ Canvas

Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is a fun Coffee n’ Canvas Painting Workshop! All supplies included. Fee is $35 and must be paid in advance. Text Mommy n’ Me to 1-414-240-8556 to register!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkwhn_0bZWF7Sq00

Officer Involved Shootings for Field Supervisors

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 833 South Akers Street, Visalia, CA 93277

This course is designed to prepare the field supervisor for a variety of procedural, emotional, and legal issues that an OIS entails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUSDL_0bZWF7Sq00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-VCA

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Visalia, CA 93277

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Kwcd_0bZWF7Sq00

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 3737 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnQgh_0bZWF7Sq00

2021 Golden West "Back in School Car Show"

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 6500 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

The 2nd Annual BACK IN SCHOOL Car Show. Open to all makes, models, & years with trophies for categories including Best of Show!

Visalia, CA
With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

