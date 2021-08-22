Cancel
Tyler, TX

What’s up Tyler: Local events calendar

Tyler News Watch
 5 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Live events are coming to Tyler.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUCHK_0bZWF5hO00

Refresh Nights September 20th

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701

Free Refresh Ministry Event with food vendors available onsite for food purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhPcx_0bZWF5hO00

Healing through Horsemanship Luncheon- Sponsored TABLES of Eight

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

Starbrite welcomes the inspirational life story of Amberley Snyder whose love for horses despite a tragic accident overcame all odds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQXNR_0bZWF5hO00

Huge Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale Sept 4, 5

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3104 Golden Road, Tyler, TX 75701

Huge Gem Amethyst Rock Fossil Sale Sept 4, 5(9am - 5pm) - (Tyler, TX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6djS_0bZWF5hO00

Heels for Healing

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 3500 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

Heels for Healing SCMSA Fundraising Luncheon Benefiting The TMAA Texas BookShare Book Vending Machines promoting Reading and Healthy Habits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvapK_0bZWF5hO00

Climbing Higher - 20th Anniversary Luncheon

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701

Cancer Foundation For Life invites you to celebrate our 20th Anniversary on November 16. We look forward to sharing this milestone with you.

