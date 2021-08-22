Cancel
Springfield, MA

Events on the Springfield calendar

Posted by 
Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 5 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lO6zB_0bZWF3vw00

First Generation Wealth Builders Retreat

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

An award-winning generational wealth building starter program for new and seasoned minority professionals, entrepreneurs & business owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seK4w_0bZWF3vw00

MAT CUTTING WORKSHOP ANNOUNCEMENT

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn how to cut mats for you photographs and art work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMAos_0bZWF3vw00

Legendary Mini Ball

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Official Six Flags New England PrideFest after party with HBO Max's Legendary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvSgY_0bZWF3vw00

DJ WHYNOT & LEVEL 5 PRESENTS RAKIM LIVE!

Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway, Springfield, MA 01103

The God MC Rakim performing live at the Riverfront downtown Springfield, MA

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

