Events on the Springfield calendar

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springfield:

First Generation Wealth Builders Retreat Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103

An award-winning generational wealth building starter program for new and seasoned minority professionals, entrepreneurs & business owners.

MAT CUTTING WORKSHOP ANNOUNCEMENT Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1500 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103

Learn how to cut mats for you photographs and art work

Legendary Mini Ball Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Official Six Flags New England PrideFest after party with HBO Max's Legendary.

DJ WHYNOT & LEVEL 5 PRESENTS RAKIM LIVE! Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway, Springfield, MA 01103

The God MC Rakim performing live at the Riverfront downtown Springfield, MA