Events on the Springfield calendar
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springfield:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 276 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103
An award-winning generational wealth building starter program for new and seasoned minority professionals, entrepreneurs & business owners.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1500 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103
Learn how to cut mats for you photographs and art work
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1365 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Official Six Flags New England PrideFest after party with HBO Max's Legendary.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway, Springfield, MA 01103
The God MC Rakim performing live at the Riverfront downtown Springfield, MA
Comments / 0