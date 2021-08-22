Mckinney calendar: Events coming up

(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:

Don't Be Scared of the Courthouse Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2100 Bloomdale Road, Jury Services Room, McKinney, TX 75071

Continuing tips on how to survive litigating families in a post-pandemic world...

LEAD Student Leadership Camp-10/29/2021 Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2200 W. University Dr., McKinney, TX 75071

The Leadership Camp is a daylong adventure brings participants to Lake Texoma for team building, leadership exercises, and much more!!

General Trivia at Guitars & Growlers- McKinney, TX Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071

***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.

Pro-Life Is Not Enough 2 Conference: Nov 5th-6th 2021 Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 7820 Silverado Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Please join us for the Pro-Life is Not Enough 2 Conference on November 5th and 6th, 2021 as we discuss the biblical response to abortion.

2021 Collin County Fall Ag Expo Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071

This FREE event will be a fun filled evening for families to come together and learn about a variety of topics. And....DOOR PRIZES!!!!