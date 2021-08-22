Mckinney calendar: Events coming up
(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 2100 Bloomdale Road, Jury Services Room, McKinney, TX 75071
Continuing tips on how to survive litigating families in a post-pandemic world...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2200 W. University Dr., McKinney, TX 75071
The Leadership Camp is a daylong adventure brings participants to Lake Texoma for team building, leadership exercises, and much more!!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071
***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Address: 7820 Silverado Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Please join us for the Pro-Life is Not Enough 2 Conference on November 5th and 6th, 2021 as we discuss the biblical response to abortion.
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071
This FREE event will be a fun filled evening for families to come together and learn about a variety of topics. And....DOOR PRIZES!!!!
