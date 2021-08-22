Cancel
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:

Don't Be Scared of the Courthouse

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2100 Bloomdale Road, Jury Services Room, McKinney, TX 75071

Continuing tips on how to survive litigating families in a post-pandemic world...

LEAD Student Leadership Camp-10/29/2021

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2200 W. University Dr., McKinney, TX 75071

The Leadership Camp is a daylong adventure brings participants to Lake Texoma for team building, leadership exercises, and much more!!

General Trivia at Guitars & Growlers- McKinney, TX

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Virginia Parkway, #Suite 500, McKinney, TX 75071

***THIS IS A FREE EVENT... SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE*** Tickets do NOT guarantee seating.

Pro-Life Is Not Enough 2 Conference: Nov 5th-6th 2021

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 7820 Silverado Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Please join us for the Pro-Life is Not Enough 2 Conference on November 5th and 6th, 2021 as we discuss the biblical response to abortion.

2021 Collin County Fall Ag Expo

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071

This FREE event will be a fun filled evening for families to come together and learn about a variety of topics. And....DOOR PRIZES!!!!

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

