Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Live events coming up in Kalamazoo

Posted by 
Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kalamazoo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx14A_0bZWEzi600

Access Team

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 517 E Crosstown Pkwy, Kalamazoo, MI

This group will remain online due to a spike in COVID. Contact the person below for online video or phone-in connection. The Access Team works on projects that improve accessibility for people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcH6j_0bZWEzi600

Parking Lot Party!!

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Come join us for some fun, food and festivities! Featuring a Bounce house, petting zoo, great food, face painting and more! 517 Walbridge Street Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Sunday August 22, 2021 from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkbv6_0bZWEzi600

Annual Golf Outing

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10360 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI

Annual Golf Outing Annual Golf Outing 2021 Join us for our 4th Annual Golf Outing!This is one of El Concilio’s main fundraising events. Participate in a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0r68_0bZWEzi600

Make and Take: Sewn Rope Bowls and Baskets

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3911 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

Join us for a an evening of making sewn rope baskets and bowls! This is a great project for any level of experience, and is fun and relaxing to learn! We provide all necessary materials to make...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31B2td_0bZWEzi600

Jordan Hamilton & Eli Kahn // Live Music @Henderson Castle

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, MI

Jordan Hamilton & Eli Kahn // Live Music @Henderson Castle at The Henderson Castle, 100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo Bulletin

Kalamazoo, MI
88
Followers
195
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Petting Zoo#Covid#The Access Team#Mi Annual#El Concilio#Mi Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy