Live events coming up in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kalamazoo area:

Access Team Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 517 E Crosstown Pkwy, Kalamazoo, MI

This group will remain online due to a spike in COVID. Contact the person below for online video or phone-in connection. The Access Team works on projects that improve accessibility for people...

Parking Lot Party!! Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Come join us for some fun, food and festivities! Featuring a Bounce house, petting zoo, great food, face painting and more! 517 Walbridge Street Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Sunday August 22, 2021 from...

Annual Golf Outing Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10360 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI

Annual Golf Outing Annual Golf Outing 2021 Join us for our 4th Annual Golf Outing!This is one of El Concilio’s main fundraising events. Participate in a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and other...

Make and Take: Sewn Rope Bowls and Baskets Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3911 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

Join us for a an evening of making sewn rope baskets and bowls! This is a great project for any level of experience, and is fun and relaxing to learn! We provide all necessary materials to make...

Jordan Hamilton & Eli Kahn // Live Music @Henderson Castle Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, MI

Jordan Hamilton & Eli Kahn // Live Music @Henderson Castle at The Henderson Castle, 100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm