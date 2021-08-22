Live events coming up in Sioux Falls

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Sioux Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Falls area:

Crystal Reiki Healing & Moon Readings Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD

Enjoy the most powerful time of the month with a Crystal Reiki Healing Session & Full Moon Oracle Reading. Crystal Reiki Healing can help on many levels. It is a gentle and powerful form of...

SFRD recruitment night Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come check out the first all gender roller derby league in Sioux Falls! This will be a chance to ask questions and try on gear.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SFSD Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Run For Health Freedom Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2521 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Run For Health Freedom - 1 Mile Walk or 5K Run

BEERVANA Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Monks Ale House's Craft Beer Festival! Enjoy rare, limited-release beer, live music, food trucks, & good times with craft beer friends!