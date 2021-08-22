Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Live events coming up in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Sioux Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IW2Hs_0bZWEypN00

Crystal Reiki Healing & Moon Readings

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD

Enjoy the most powerful time of the month with a Crystal Reiki Healing Session & Full Moon Oracle Reading. Crystal Reiki Healing can help on many levels. It is a gentle and powerful form of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCFWJ_0bZWEypN00

SFRD recruitment night

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come check out the first all gender roller derby league in Sioux Falls! This will be a chance to ask questions and try on gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zpN4_0bZWEypN00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SFSD

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwGkz_0bZWEypN00

Run For Health Freedom

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2521 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Run For Health Freedom - 1 Mile Walk or 5K Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bhm21_0bZWEypN00

BEERVANA

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Monks Ale House's Craft Beer Festival! Enjoy rare, limited-release beer, live music, food trucks, & good times with craft beer friends!

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls Bulletin

Sioux Falls, SD
