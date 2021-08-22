Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Live events Lafayette — what’s coming up

Lafayette Digest
 5 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5X6i_0bZWEw3v00

EYEHATEGOD, GOATWHORE, & CAPRA At Freetown Boom Boom Room

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 300 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

EYEHATEGOD, GOATWHORE, & CAPRA At Freetown Boom Boom Room | Doors at 7PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foMn8_0bZWEw3v00

December Book du Mois: The Hating Game

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Join us to discuss one of our favorite romantic comedies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20agmx_0bZWEw3v00

DFRNT: LIVE MUSIC AND ART EXPERIENCE

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 106 North Grant Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

SYDNEY AND THE SAMS PRESENTS: DFRNT A Live Music and Art Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tyv8N_0bZWEw3v00

LiL Jairmy Live in Concert Sept 4th at Oceans

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Another sold out event X Holla Ent presents Lil jairmy live in concert sept 4th at oceans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoNsE_0bZWEw3v00

Celebration of Life for William A. Duncan, Jr.

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 12th Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

A celebration of life for William Ashmay Duncan, Jr. & the Ground Breaking of Ashmay's Orchard will be held during this time.

Lafayette Digest

With Lafayette Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

