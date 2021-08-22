Live events Lafayette — what’s coming up

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

EYEHATEGOD, GOATWHORE, & CAPRA At Freetown Boom Boom Room Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 300 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

EYEHATEGOD, GOATWHORE, & CAPRA At Freetown Boom Boom Room | Doors at 7PM

December Book du Mois: The Hating Game Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Join us to discuss one of our favorite romantic comedies!

DFRNT: LIVE MUSIC AND ART EXPERIENCE Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 106 North Grant Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

SYDNEY AND THE SAMS PRESENTS: DFRNT A Live Music and Art Experience

LiL Jairmy Live in Concert Sept 4th at Oceans Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Another sold out event X Holla Ent presents Lil jairmy live in concert sept 4th at oceans

Celebration of Life for William A. Duncan, Jr. Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 12th Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

A celebration of life for William Ashmay Duncan, Jr. & the Ground Breaking of Ashmay's Orchard will be held during this time.