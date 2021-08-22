South Bend events coming soon
(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 120 South Saint Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46601
JR Clark Band, Art, Food & More are back on the island at the Century Center for South Bend Museum of Art and WVPE!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Participants MUST possess a current/ active CMCP certification before attending. Qualified Memory Care Professional (QMCP) certification
Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601
Our FREE festival welcomes everyone in our community. Let's celebrate a plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and the environment!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601
Join Latino high school students in Northern Indiana for this event! Students will learn about admissions, financial aid, FAFSA, and more.
Comments / 0