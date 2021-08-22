Cancel
South Bend, IN

South Bend events coming soon

South Bend Digest
(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:

Meet Me on the Island

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 South Saint Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46601

JR Clark Band, Art, Food & More are back on the island at the Century Center for South Bend Museum of Art and WVPE!

Qualified Memory Care Professional (QMCP) certification

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Participants MUST possess a current/ active CMCP certification before attending. Qualified Memory Care Professional (QMCP) certification

Michiana VegFest 2020 Postponed to 2022

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Our FREE festival welcomes everyone in our community. Let's celebrate a plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and the environment!

2021 Indiana Latino Institute Education Summit - South Bend

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601

Join Latino high school students in Northern Indiana for this event! Students will learn about admissions, financial aid, FAFSA, and more.

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

