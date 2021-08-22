South Bend events coming soon

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:

Meet Me on the Island South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 South Saint Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46601

JR Clark Band, Art, Food & More are back on the island at the Century Center for South Bend Museum of Art and WVPE!

Qualified Memory Care Professional (QMCP) certification South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Participants MUST possess a current/ active CMCP certification before attending. Qualified Memory Care Professional (QMCP) certification

Michiana VegFest 2020 Postponed to 2022 South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Our FREE festival welcomes everyone in our community. Let's celebrate a plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and the environment!

2021 Indiana Latino Institute Education Summit - South Bend South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601

Join Latino high school students in Northern Indiana for this event! Students will learn about admissions, financial aid, FAFSA, and more.