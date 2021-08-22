Clarksville events coming up

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Clarksville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksville:

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Clarksville, TN Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: Two Rivers Center, 690 N. Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

ClarksvilleCon Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3095 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040

ClarksvilleCon is a collectors’ mecca convention located in the beautiful City of Clarksville, Tennessee. Vendors, Guests & Attractions!

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 499 Commerce St, Clarksville, TN 37040

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

156th Church Anniversary "Its A Family Affair" Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Fairview Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Celebrating our 156th Anniversary/Homecoming!!! Our special guest will be Bishop Amos T. Griffey Please join us for this occasion

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets at - dbogallery.square.site