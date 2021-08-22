Pueblo calendar: What's coming up

(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pueblo:

Casey Donahew & PRCA Ram Rodeo Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO

Colorado State Fair 2021 Schedule, Deals and Discounts. August 27 - September 6, 2021. • Friday, August 27, 2021 - Health Workers Heroes Day. Healthcare Workers receive $6. Fair Admission (50...

Hip and Knee Replacement Class Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO

Joint Center - Hip and Knee Replacement Class This class is required for all scheduled hip or knee replacement surgery patients. Location: Parkview Medical

The Tunnels of Pueblo | A Presentation by Storyteller Gregory Howell Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 132 West B Street, Pueblo, CO 81003

Join us for a special presentation by storyteller Gregory Howell on the "Tunnels of Pueblo" at The Pueblo Union Depot .

Governor’s Plate Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the inaugural Governor's Plate! This event features a Colorado food truck competition and program hosted by the Commissioner of Agriculture. The Governor will select his favorite dish...

It's A Jungle Out There Geocache Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, CO

Use your "caching senses" to find our jungle geocache! This jungle letterbox geocache is open all June, July, and August! Similar to a scavenger hunt, the coordinates take you to your starting...