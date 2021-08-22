Ann Arbor events calendar

Cancel
(ANN ARBOR, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ann Arbor calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ann Arbor area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXsV1_0bZWEqlZ00

JBF Ann Arbor Drop Off Appointment and Waiver

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Sign up for a drop off time and complete the consignor waiver. This is where you will complete your Consignor Waiver and choose your d

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StKo7_0bZWEqlZ00

Thinkful Webinar | Intro to JavaScript: Build a Virtual Pet

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Online, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Build a virtual pet and learn JavaScript at the same time. In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn how to add new features to your pet, including feeding them and tracking their health and happiness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRO8T_0bZWEqlZ00

Alpha House Gimme Shelter - Driving Home

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4290 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Pick up dinner from local food trucks at Alpha House on Thursday, September 23 from 4-7 p.m.!

Sciatica and Back Pain

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 203 South Zeeb Road Ste 106, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Do you or someone you know suffer from low back pain, hip pain, or sciatica?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgHQC_0bZWEqlZ00

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat?

Ann Arbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 648 South Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is an international fellowship of people who have experienced difficulties in life as a result of our relationship to food and eating.  Our program of recovery is based on the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. We make use of AA principles to gain freedom from addictive eating. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins at FA meetings. Membership is open to anyone who wants help with food.  If you have any questions please contact Aieda at 2

News Break
Politics
Related
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor hiring Zamboni drivers at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena

ANN ARBOR – Always dreamed of driving a Zamboni? This could be your chance. The city of Ann Arbor is currently hiring Zamboni drivers at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena for the upcoming season. Duties include:. Operating the ice resurfacer and other motorized equipment. Responsible for total operation of ice rink...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Roeda Studio closing Ann Arbor location after 17 years.

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roeda Studio has announced it is closing its Ann Arbor location in January. The store, located at 319 South Main Street, specializes in metal art magnets. The steel pieces are hand-painted at Roeda’s Grand Rapids studio. Roeda also sells garden and home décor, kitchenware, stationery, water bottles and other goods.
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Hands-On Museum in Ann Arbor Debuts STEAM Park with Toyota

A collaboration between Toyota engineers in Ann Arbor and The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has brought forward STEAM Park, a two-story gallery that explores the inner workings of engineering concepts and more. The space opens this month. “STEAM Park provides multiple moments of discovery for visitors of all ages, revealing...
Macomb County, MImetroparent.com

Family Labor Day Events in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

In just a few more weeks, your kids will be running down the street after a yellow cheese wagon that will take them into the next school year. But before you send your kids off into the world of early mornings, books and busses that is the school year, get in one more summertime celebration.
Wayne County, MImetroparent.com

Top Autism Centers in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Your child is showing signs of autism, so who can you turn to for information, guidance, testing and support? Luckily, there are autism centers in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor with specialists ready to provide the services fit for your family. Here is a list of the top autism centers...
Lifestylemetroparent.com

10 Barrier-Free Playgrounds in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Every child deserves to experience fun on the playground and barrier-free playgrounds offer that opportunity to kids with disabilities. Barrier-free playgrounds, like the 10 on this list, are designed with accessibility in mind and feature various modifications that make it easier for those with physical or developmental disabilities to navigate and enjoy.
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit to hold 24-hour fundraiser in September

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space is holding its second annual 24-hour livestream fundraiser to support young adults with mental health challenges. From 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3 to 11 a.m on Saturday, September 4, community members can tune in to musical performances, inspirational talks, fitness...
Shoppingmetroparent.com

Kids Resale Shops in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Does it seem like your kid is constantly outgrowing his or her clothes? It’s probably reality. Children grow like weeds, and taking a trip to the mall every time they need something new can get expensive. That’s where a resale or consignment shop steps in. These stores take in or buy gently used clothing and sell those garments at greatly reduced costs — and many of them offer high-end or brand-name options.
Michigan StateField & Stream

Ann Arbor, Michigan Bans the Sale of Fur Products

On August 16, the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed an ordinance banning the sale of products made with fur anywhere within city limits. In a report by Michigan Live, City Council Member Jeff Hayner, D-1st Ward, the lead sponsor of the ban, called the selling of products that include fur “yesterday’s business,” adding, “Furriers need to go the way of the buggy-whip makers, you might say. And they will and they are, and the world will be better for it.”
Ann Arbor, MInewsbrig.com

Ann Arbor holding a ‘goat open house’ this Monday

Forget manscaping — the hot new trend in Michigan is goatscaping. While the rest of America toils away under the hot sun mowing their lawns and weeding, the Ann Arbor outsourced this drudgery to several herds of goats which, according to Click on Detroit, help get rid of invasive vegetation, poison ivy and overgrown parks and other nature areas.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Roeda Studio announces closure of Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR – Arts and home boutique Roeda Studio announced it will be closing its Ann Arbor location by the end of the year in a social media post on Friday. Known for its made-in-Michigan magnetic photo frames and wall art, Roeda Studio has been bringing color and whimsy to downtown’s Main Street for the past 17 years.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
Sherrie Williams

5 Best Korean restaurants in Ann Arbor to treat yourself

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor has one of Michigan's largest Korean and Korean-American populations. So it should come as no surprise that, despite its small size in comparison to its neighbors, Ann Arbor has dozens of Korean restaurants. Here are some of Korea's most famous dishes, along with recommendations for where to eat them in Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Psychedelic Mushroom Festival Coming to Ann Arbor in September

Woah, things are about to get pretty trippy in Ann Arbor. Ann Arbor's city council is hoping to increase the awareness and understanding of the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic plants. That's right, there actually are real benefits with psychedelics aside from hanging with your friends under a starry night sky trippin. They can be really beneficial for mental health and spiritual growth.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
Wayne Dover

Three must-see florists in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - If you still wonder what is the best gift for your loved one n their birthday, or simply don't know what to give as a get-well-soon expression for your friend, just trust me, a flower bouquet is the best answer. This list of florists in Ann Arbor will ease you to pick your blossom gift.

