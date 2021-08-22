Coming soon: Newport News events
(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 9505 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601
AdvancedlocsLook n’ LearnBy licensed instructor and educator Keisha Roberts Starter locs - coil method vs other techniques Palm Roll vs. i
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 711 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA
We are so excited to partner with Cove Tavern! Come enjoy some delicious food and beverages and listen to some music with PhilPo! This event has plenty of safe, socially distant seating and is...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 9910 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601
Get ready for a high impact class to burn those calories!!!!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Newport News, VA 23601
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Newport News, VA 23601
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Comments / 0