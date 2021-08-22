Cancel
Newport News, VA

Coming soon: Newport News events

Posted by 
Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVC1s_0bZWEmTt00

The Basics of Locs Look N’ Learn

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 9505 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601

AdvancedlocsLook n’ LearnBy licensed instructor and educator Keisha Roberts Starter locs - coil method vs other techniques Palm Roll vs. i

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iApLH_0bZWEmTt00

Phil Poteat at Cove Tavern

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 711 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA

We are so excited to partner with Cove Tavern! Come enjoy some delicious food and beverages and listen to some music with PhilPo! This event has plenty of safe, socially distant seating and is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jxoe_0bZWEmTt00

Dance2Fit with Stephanie L. Dance Fitness Class

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9910 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601

Get ready for a high impact class to burn those calories!!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuzKf_0bZWEmTt00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Newport News

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Newport News, VA 23601

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nSsO_0bZWEmTt00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-NNVA

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Newport News, VA 23601

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
