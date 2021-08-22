Coming soon: Olympia events

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olympia:

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Celebrating our Solar Community! Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 414 Jefferson Street Northeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Please join Solarize Thurston participants and partners for an eventful evening at the Hands On Childrens Museum!

AfroCamp 2021 Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 1627A 73rd Avenue Southeast, #100, Olympia, WA 98501

AfroCamp is an all-day, all-inclusive summer camp experience for Grown Black adults (25+) at Camp Stampfer in Olympia, Washington.

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

RePurpose for a Reason Auction Kick OFF Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8036 River Dr SE #208, Tumwater, WA

Join us on Monday, August 23rd at 5pm at Matchless Brewing as we get ready to kick off our 2nd Annual RePurpose for a Reason virtual auction! This is a great chance to preview our auction items in...