Olympia, WA

Coming soon: Olympia events

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 5 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) Olympia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Olympia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Kryz_0bZWElbA00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKAWo_0bZWElbA00

Celebrating our Solar Community!

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 414 Jefferson Street Northeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Please join Solarize Thurston participants and partners for an eventful evening at the Hands On Childrens Museum!

AfroCamp 2021

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 1627A 73rd Avenue Southeast, #100, Olympia, WA 98501

AfroCamp is an all-day, all-inclusive summer camp experience for Grown Black adults (25+) at Camp Stampfer in Olympia, Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDAxV_0bZWElbA00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Olympia, WA 98501

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAEER_0bZWElbA00

RePurpose for a Reason Auction Kick OFF

Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8036 River Dr SE #208, Tumwater, WA

Join us on Monday, August 23rd at 5pm at Matchless Brewing as we get ready to kick off our 2nd Annual RePurpose for a Reason virtual auction! This is a great chance to preview our auction items in...

Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

