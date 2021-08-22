Murfreesboro calendar: Events coming up

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:

TENNESSEE: CSA is HOSTING Image Based Decisional Drills "THE CLASS" Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Brian Hill of The Complete Combatant: SIRT = Dry practice exercises that focus on making lethal vs non lethal decisions quickly

FertilityCare Introductory Session Christiana, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS 37037

We invite you to register for the Introductory Session for the Creighton Model / FertilityCare System

First Shot House Party 2021 Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1482 Bradberry Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Bourbon, Cigar and Wine Tasting benefiting the First Shot Foundation's Academic All-Star programming

NRA Basic CCW Course Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The NRA CCW course is specifically designed for those who intend to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.

Chris Monhollen Live at Gallagher Unplugged! Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Chris Monhollen live at Gallagher Unplugged! Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at door