Murfreesboro calendar: Events coming up
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM
Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Brian Hill of The Complete Combatant: SIRT = Dry practice exercises that focus on making lethal vs non lethal decisions quickly
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, KS 37037
We invite you to register for the Introductory Session for the Creighton Model / FertilityCare System
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1482 Bradberry Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Bourbon, Cigar and Wine Tasting benefiting the First Shot Foundation's Academic All-Star programming
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The NRA CCW course is specifically designed for those who intend to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 118 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Chris Monhollen live at Gallagher Unplugged! Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at door
