Live events Schenectady — what’s coming up

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Schenectady area:

Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Go Country with Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. this Fall at The FROGtoberfest 2020 Block Party!

STEM Summer Camp Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 Rudy Chase Dr, Glenville, NY

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, NY 12302, will host a STEM Summer Aviation Camp from Tuesday, August 24 to Friday August 27 from 8:30 am – 12 Noon for...

SIRSY: A Free Concert at Freedom Park in Scotia Scotia, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY

Part of a series of free, family-oriented summer concerts, located near Jumpin' Jacks and Collins Park

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern Scotia, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, New York Come down to dine and check out the works! For reservations: Online at...

Colonial Kids Day Rotterdam Junction, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

On these special dates, the Mabee Farm will be open just for kids! Tour the entirety of our farm with special demonstrations of colonial crafts. Butter making, barn-building, blacksmithing and...