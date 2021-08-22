Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Live events Schenectady — what’s coming up

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 5 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Schenectady area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eyzq1_0bZWEjpi00

Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Go Country with Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. this Fall at The FROGtoberfest 2020 Block Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaCtl_0bZWEjpi00

STEM Summer Camp

Glenville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 Rudy Chase Dr, Glenville, NY

The Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, NY 12302, will host a STEM Summer Aviation Camp from Tuesday, August 24 to Friday August 27 from 8:30 am – 12 Noon for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGZ2q_0bZWEjpi00

SIRSY: A Free Concert at Freedom Park in Scotia

Scotia, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY

Part of a series of free, family-oriented summer concerts, located near Jumpin' Jacks and Collins Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bczjV_0bZWEjpi00

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern

Scotia, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, New York Come down to dine and check out the works! For reservations: Online at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfJa2_0bZWEjpi00

Colonial Kids Day

Rotterdam Junction, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

On these special dates, the Mabee Farm will be open just for kids! Tour the entirety of our farm with special demonstrations of colonial crafts. Butter making, barn-building, blacksmithing and...

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

