Events on the Columbus calendar

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

City Farmers Feast 2020 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1234 Broadway, Columbus, GA 31901

Durty Beets brings to Columbus, Ga. its second annual and the city's only farm to table event that uses locally grown vegetables.

AlaTrade Job Fair — Goodwill Southern Rivers Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2601 Cross Country Dr Building B, Columbus, GA

2021-2022 Season Kick-Off Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 900 Broadway, Columbus, GA

Join us for a day of musical fun with our 2021-2022 season kick-off on Saturday, August 28th from 9am-3pm at the Schwob School of Music! Schedule: STRING ORCHESTRA ONLY 9:00am-11:30am – Full...

Queen For A Day Wedding Show Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA

Are you looking for the best vendors for your Special Day? Come to the Queen & King for a Day Wedding Expo and see what awaits! Join Columbus' most interactive wedding show for the time of your...

Columbus Day Weekend Festival 2021 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 824 Sixth Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Columbus Day Weekend Festival is a celebration of Family and Fun while supporting Community Economic Empowerment, Music and Health Awareness