Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Events on the Columbus calendar

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhV0K_0bZWEiwz00

City Farmers Feast 2020

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1234 Broadway, Columbus, GA 31901

Durty Beets brings to Columbus, Ga. its second annual and the city's only farm to table event that uses locally grown vegetables.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLQCw_0bZWEiwz00

AlaTrade Job Fair — Goodwill Southern Rivers

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2601 Cross Country Dr Building B, Columbus, GA

© 2019 Goodwill Industries Of The Southern Rivers | 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building A, Columbus, GA 31906 | (866) 325-8265

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmWpd_0bZWEiwz00

2021-2022 Season Kick-Off

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 900 Broadway, Columbus, GA

Join us for a day of musical fun with our 2021-2022 season kick-off on Saturday, August 28th from 9am-3pm at the Schwob School of Music! Schedule: STRING ORCHESTRA ONLY 9:00am-11:30am – Full...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFQeb_0bZWEiwz00

Queen For A Day Wedding Show

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA

Are you looking for the best vendors for your Special Day? Come to the Queen & King for a Day Wedding Expo and see what awaits! Join Columbus' most interactive wedding show for the time of your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0TsJ_0bZWEiwz00

Columbus Day Weekend Festival 2021

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 824 Sixth Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Columbus Day Weekend Festival is a celebration of Family and Fun while supporting Community Economic Empowerment, Music and Health Awareness

Learn More

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
125
Followers
189
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#King For A Day#Live Events#Ga Join#The Queen King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy