Victory events coming soon

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are coming to Victory.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victory area:

Bears and Brews Saint Johnsbury, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Sample beers from the finest craft breweries in northern Vermont and New Hampshire, and get a taste for fall in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 170 Middle St, Lancaster, NH

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster August 23 @ 8:00 am

Community Chat at The Hub Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2099 Darling Hill Rd, Lyndonville, VT

These informal gatherings will be hosted on a monthly basis. The chats will consist of KT’sExecutive Director and a few Board members or folks from the KT Team. Goals of the Chats will be to hear...

Near - New England Antique Racers Northumberland, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH

Divisions: Late Models, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Dare DevilsFormula Four Double Feature (Rain out July 3, 2021)

Liv Ladies Allride Clinic Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2059 Darling Hill Rd A, Lyndonville, VT

The crew at Liv Ladies Allride are back for 2021! From the organization: "This clinic is held at the magical Wildflower Inn where we will spend the morning working on perfecting skills using a...