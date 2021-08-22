Cancel
Victory, VT

Victory events coming soon

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
 5 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are coming to Victory.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victory area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzdbQ_0bZWEeQ500

Bears and Brews

Saint Johnsbury, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Sample beers from the finest craft breweries in northern Vermont and New Hampshire, and get a taste for fall in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlxz7_0bZWEeQ500

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 170 Middle St, Lancaster, NH

« All Programming Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster August 23 @ 8:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bie9_0bZWEeQ500

Community Chat at The Hub

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2099 Darling Hill Rd, Lyndonville, VT

These informal gatherings will be hosted on a monthly basis. The chats will consist of KT’sExecutive Director and a few Board members or folks from the KT Team. Goals of the Chats will be to hear...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6sf7_0bZWEeQ500

Near - New England Antique Racers

Northumberland, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH

Divisions: Late Models, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Dare DevilsFormula Four Double Feature (Rain out July 3, 2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Il6q9_0bZWEeQ500

Liv Ladies Allride Clinic

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2059 Darling Hill Rd A, Lyndonville, VT

The crew at Liv Ladies Allride are back for 2021! From the organization: "This clinic is held at the magical Wildflower Inn where we will spend the morning working on perfecting skills using a...

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

