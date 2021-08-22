Cancel
Flint, MI

Events on the Flint calendar

Flint Digest
 5 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Flint calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTzG4_0bZWEdXM00

Flint Social Club - International Night Market

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502

Welcome to the brand new signature series Night Market on the 1st Thursday each month curated by Flint Social Club (FSC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsKM2_0bZWEdXM00

Bethel Apostolic Church: Sunday Morning Worship

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 5133 Fenton Rd, Flint, MI

Service Starts at 10:30am EST (Doors Open Immediately 10:15am EST) Service Ends at 12:30am EST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH1Kf_0bZWEdXM00

Get Fit in Flint - Free Zumba

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502

Ditch the workout and join the party! Free Zumba class at Brush Park (Flint Sign) in downtown Flint. Suitable for all levels of fitness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bVgZ_0bZWEdXM00

John Berry - Acoustic Performance

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 531 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

GRAMMY Award-winning country star John Berry LIVE @ Blackstone's Smokehouse.

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

