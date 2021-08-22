Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown events calendar

Youngstown News Watch
 5 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Youngstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Youngstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opP6A_0bZWEced00

Unite & Speak

Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 388 East Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507

Please join us for a short play that briefly touches on domestic violence... engagement encouraged. #prayer, networking, food, & vendors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owIY6_0bZWEced00

Full Moon Rize August 22 in Youngstown Ohio

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 530 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

Full Moon Rize with Nattali Rize August 22, 2021!!! Come join us for a spectacular day full of art and music at the historic B & O Railroad Station alongside the Mahoning River in Youngstown, Ohio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFFob_0bZWEced00

The Pubcade Monday Edition

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

Stop out and catch some vibes while playing some games!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCyOf_0bZWEced00

Saturday Aug 21st The Acoustic Jones returns to El Cowboy

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1739 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH

Saturday Aug 21st The Acoustic Jones returns to El Cowboy Check Out the Cowboy Experience..... FOOD * DRINKS * AWESOME ENTERTAINMENT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHZi7_0bZWEced00

Winbush for Mayor Building a Community with a Cup of Love Networking Event

Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 372 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502

Help us fill the room with love, as we network and discuss how continue to build a strong sense of community in Youngstown.

With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

