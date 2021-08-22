Topeka calendar: Coming events

(TOPEKA, KS) Topeka is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Topeka:

Top City Reads: The River of Doubt by Candice Millard Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS

Let's all read The River of Doubt by Candice Millard in Aug. Then connect with fellow readers to discuss it. Register for the Zoom link. Email dellerbrook@tscpl.org with any questions. The River...

August 22, 2021 Worship Service Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5252 SW 19th St, Topeka, KS

August 22, 2021 Worship Service at Topeka Community of Christ, 5252 Southwest 19th Street, Topeka, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Yoga In The Garden Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 635 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS

Come experience a morning of relaxation with yoga in our Kay McFarland Japanese Garden’s Tea House.

Wedding Design Swap & Shop Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3935 NW 25th St, Topeka, KS

Join us for a wedding design / decor SWAP & SHOP on Sunday, August 22, from 12-4pm at The Milestone Market Topeka! If you are like us, and recently married, you may have a collection of wedding...

LEAD Fall Orientation Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1700 SW College Ave, Topeka, KS

Leadership Institute Fall Orientation is a chance for students and staff to get to know each other and the plans for the Leadership Institute for the upcoming semester.