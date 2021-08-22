Cancel
Macon, GA

Macon events calendar

Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 5 days ago

(MACON, GA) Macon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Macon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx6sm_0bZWEZxK00

Women's March On Macon

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1st Street Lane, Macon, GA 31201

This event will start at the Ruth Hartley Mosley center at 10:30 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176EIm_0bZWEZxK00

MILLIE REDD'S BIRTHDAY BASH WITH SPECIAL GUEST THE STIXXX

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 420 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Macon, GA 31201

Come on out and join the party to celebrate Millie Redds birthday!! Performing live special guest The Stixxx, and other artist!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2t5m_0bZWEZxK00

SOUL Glo: Nonprofit Showcase

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 355 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Macon, GA 31201

In Honor of Black Philanthropy Month, join us for a non profit showcase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enugs_0bZWEZxK00

3rd Annual FOTLRH Master Grill- Off Competition

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 436 Pursley Street, Macon, GA 31201

Come and enjoy The Friends Of The Little Richard House 3rd Annual Master Grill-Off competition

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

