Roanoke, VA

Roanoke events coming soon

Roanoke Journal
 5 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

The Best of Joe Dispenza

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 16 Church Ave SW Suite 102, Roanoke, VA

I love Joe Dispenza's work. In 1986, Dr. Joe was hit by a large truck while biking in a triathlon. He broke his spine and was told he needed surgery and would never walk again. Dr. Joe knew that...

The Royal Ball 2021 Presented by Roanoke Valley Family Magazine

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, VA 24011

The premier Father Daughter Dance is back!  Tickets are $47 per couple - $15 aditional guests

Deschutes Community Pints for TAP

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA

Join us every Tuesday in June for Community Pints at Deschutes Brewery in Downtown Roanoke! $1.00 from every pint purchased will benefit Total Action for Progress’s mission of helping individuals...

Tanya Tucker im Winston-Salem beim Jefferson Center

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, VA

Jefferson Center Presents: Tanya Tucker Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning Tucker has...

Dress Up Cancer

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Dress Up Cancer Formal Gala Honoring the caregivers and survivors

Roanoke Journal

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

